CONCORD - State troopers were justified in their use of potentially deadly force in the non-fatal shooting of an Ossipee man last fall, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Tuesday.
State prosecutors say New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Nicholas Levesque, Trooper First Class Nicholas Cyr and Sgt. Michael Cedrone of the state police SWAT Unit acted appropriately when they fired numerous rifle rounds at John Swanson, 53, outside a home on Oakwood Drive on Nov. 7, 2019 after an hours-long standoff with police.
According to state prosecutors, a little after 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019, a woman called 911 to report that her friend, Patricia Swanson, had called to say her son, John Swanson, was yelling and screaming at her.
Ossipee Police Patrolman Tyler Eldridge responded to Swanson’s residence at 35 Oakwood Drive in Ossipee.
According to prosecutors, as Eldridge approached the home, he saw a vehicle speeding down the street without its headlights on. He signaled for the vehicle to stop, then spoke with “a very distraught female driver” identified as Patricia Swanson, who appeared “extremely shaken.”
John Swanson, who has a history of mental illness, had recently “changed his medication,” and his mother feared the new prescription wasn’t working, she told Eldridge.
Swanson, who told Eldridge her son might have a firearm, gave him permission to enter the house.
After Ossipee and state police went to Patricia Swanson’s home, EMS evaluated Swanson and transported him to a hospital, where he was admitted shortly after 5 a.m.
Beginning two hours later and over the next several days, John Swanson made more than 25 calls to 911, frequently acting “aggressive, belligerent, and profane” toward dispatchers.
He accused police of stealing a revolver from his residence and demanded it be returned or he would sue, officials said. Swanson repeatedly said no police should respond to his residence but should call him instead, saying if police came to his home he would “shoot their ass.”
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 6, Ossipee Sgt. Justin Swift called Swanson. According to police, during the call Swanson said, “If I don’t get that f-ing gun back, it’s going to be a bullet in your head.” On a separate call, at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 7, Swanson told police, “Don’t come here, I’ll kill you all.”
On Nov. 7, 2019, Ossipee police obtained an arrest warrant for Swanson for two counts of criminal threatening in connection with those and other statements.
Ossipee police requested assistance from the state police SWAT Unit in serving a search warrant for weapons, papers to admit Swanson to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and a temporary restraining order preventing Swanson from having contact with his mother or entering her Oakwood Drive home.
About 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019, several SWAT unit members and about six Ossipee police officers responded to Oakwood Drive, setting a perimeter about the home and attempting to contact Swanson, who was alone inside.
After hearing several "distinct gunshots" from inside the residence, prosecutors said a state police SWAT unit was dispatched. About 7 p.m., SWAT members tossed non-lethal gas rounds into the home to force Swanson to come out.
About 50 minutes later, Swanson exited the residence holding a Century Arms RAS47 rifle. That's when Levesque, Cyr and Cedrone fired multiple rounds at him.
Swanson sustained gunshot wounds to his left shoulder, right forearm and left and right buttocks, authorities said. He was hospitalized for his wounds and survived. No one else was reported injured.
The Attorney General’s review of the case focused on whether, under New Hampshire law, the use of force was justified because the officers thought it necessary to defend themselves or others from imminent attack, according to prosecutors.
The Carroll County Attorney’s Office has charged John Swanson in connection with the statements Swift and Eldridge said he made on Nov. 6 and 7, as well as for firing the shots police said they heard Nov. 7. Because those charges are pending, prosecutors said they haven't released all the facts of the investigation.