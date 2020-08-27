The state Attorney General is seeking an injunction to stop a road race promoter from conducting races in New Hampshire, and make the promoter refund hundreds of registration fees after a race was canceled and runners complained they did not get refunds.
A California company called the Worldwide PUSH Foundation, Inc. promoted a road race in Loudon called the "Margarita Madness 5K" last October. The race was canceled.
After the 2019 race was canceled, many of the people who registered did not get refunds, the Attorney General's Office said. Five people have submitted complaints about the Margarita Madness races to the state Attorney General's Office, and several more have written complaints on the Better Business Bureau's website. Some of those who wrote complaints to the Better Business Bureau later reported getting refunds.
The same group has been advertising two new “Margarita Madness 5K” races, one in Concord on July 11, and another in Northfield Oct. 24. The July 11 race did not happen, according to the Attorney General's Office, and the group does not have the permits necessary for the Oct. 24 race.
The Attorney General's Office said the race organizers have collected about $30,000 in race registration fees.
An email to the race organizers received an automated reply: “Thank you for contacting The Margarita Madness 5k Run, our office is closed and will remain closed for the safetey (sic) of our staff. We will respond when the city, govenor (sic) and president reopen businesses.”
The Margarita Madness race advertisements say the races benefit the Worldwide Push Foundation, but the foundation is not registered as a nonprofit with the Attorney General's Office, though the group was directed to register in December 2019, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.
The state alleges the race organizers committed nine violations of New Hampshire charitable trust laws and the Consumer Protection Act, each punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.
The state is trying to stop the race organizers from advertising or conducting any more road races in New Hampshire, and refund all the entry fees.
Other races put on by the same group around the country have been abruptly canceled or faced permit issues, according to local news reports. A 2017 race in Kansas City, Mo., was canceled a week before the event. City officials in Pittsburgh, Pa., called off a 2018 race over safety concerns. Last year, police raided a race in Grand Rapids, Mich. One person involved in planning the race was fined for liquor law violations, and another faces charges in Michigan.