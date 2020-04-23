CONCORD -- A New Hampshire State Police trooper was justified in shooting a suspected burglar an the arm as he held a handgun pointing it at police and nearby homes, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Thursday.
The shooting took place April 5 at White Park and resulted in a gunshot wound for Dylan Stahley, 22.
The incident began with local police and State Police setting up a perimeter at the park baseball field after an alarm activation.
"Mr. Stahley moved around in the center of the field with a drink container in one hand and a handgun in the other," according to a statement issued by MacDonald's office. "Officers attempted to defuse the situation by repeatedly ordering Mr. Stahley to drop the handgun."
But Stahley continued to move around the field, repeatedly pointing the gun at himself, at police and at homes beyond the park, according to the statement.
At 12:15 a.m., Stahley pointed the gun at Trooper Michael Petrillo, who responded with a single shot from a rifle that struck Stahley in the left upper arm and causing him to drop to the ground. After he was subdued, the handgun was found to be loaded, according to the report.
Stahley is charged him with burglary, reckless conduct and with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Authorities say they will release a full report of the shooting once his criminal charges are resolved.
In New Hampshire, the Attorney General's office investigates all police shootings. Legally, the shooting constituted a use of deadly force even though Stahley survived, MacDonald's statement reads.