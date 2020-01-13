CONCORD -- Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald issued a warning Monday regarding a scam using his name and title in a forged letter that appears to notify the recipient that a legal proceeding has been initiated against them.
The letter, which appears to be on Department of Justice letterhead and signed by MacDonald, also requests a payment from the recipient as part of the legal proceedings.
"The Office of the Attorney General would under no circumstances notify individuals by mail that they have been charged with a crime nor would this office issue a letter requesting payment in order to resolve criminal charges," a new release states.
Anyone who has received a communication that appears to be from the AG's office may verify its authenticity by calling the Consumer Complaint Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.
