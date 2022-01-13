The Attorney General’s Office issued a warning Thursday about scammers who are pretending to be a state agency seeking information about COVID-19 vaccinations in order to steal personal information from consumers.
The would-be identity thieves send text messages to individuals, containing a link to a fraudulent website labeled “New Hampshire State Covid-19 Vaccine Status Validation,” according to a news release.
Once on the website, consumers are directed to enter personal information, including their social security numbers and dates of birth, and to upload images of their driver’s licenses.
Brandon Garod, senior assistant attorney general, said his office was alerted to the fake website and text messages by the Department of Safety on Wednesday.
Garod said it’s likely that the scammers are operating outside the United States. And that makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track them and shut down the fake site.
“That doesn’t mean we won’t try, but it’s very unlikely we’ll be able to figure out who it is and shut them down,” he said. “Even if we could, they could just put up another site.”
Unlike other scams that prey on the elderly, this one seems to cast a wider net, Garod said. “It’s generally targeting anybody that’s concerned about COVID, which is pretty much the entire population of the world at this point,” he said.
“They’re just playing on people’s fears of the uncertainty of what this pandemic will hold next,” he said.
The scam website uses the state seals of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Division of Motor Vehicles to give an appearance of legitimacy.
So how do these scammers obtain cell phone numbers of people in New Hampshire?
Garod said his educated guess is that it’s the result of the numerous data breaches that have occurred in recent years, exposing customers’ personal information.
“That information is all unfortunately bought and sold to scammers on the dark web,” he said.
That’s why, he said, “In a time of so much uncertainty, it’s more important than ever for people to be really cognizant that scams and frauds like this are unfortunately a part of everyday life.”
If someone is asking for money or personal information, he said, “Assume it’s a scam.”
Officials offered tips to prevent becoming a victim of fraud:
Do not reply to an unsolicited text message from someone you do not know.
Do not click on a link contained in a text message from someone you do not know.
Consider any unsolicited text message, phone call or email that claims you have won money or a prize to be a scam.
Do not provide personal information or money over the phone or by email to anyone you do not know.
Consumers with questions about vaccine registration can contact the state’s immunization information system team by calling 603-271-4028 or by email: nhiis.support@dhhs.nh.gov.