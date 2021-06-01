After an investigation that began in January 2019, the state Attorney General’s Office has decided not to charge former Salem deputy police chief Robert Morin.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said the state “could not sustain its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Morin was guilty of the crimes of interference with freedom, theft, fraud, abuse of office and falsification in official matters.
The state initiated its investigation into Morin and other senior officers, including former chief Paul Donovan, Capt. Michael Wagner and Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, after an independent audit report by Kroll Inc. was published in late 2018.
The Attorney General’s Office announced in December that it would not pursue charges against Donovan. He had been investigated for oppression and unsworn falsification.
Wagner has been charged with federal tax fraud and Verrocchi faces state felony and misdemeanor charges related to a 2012 car chase he led fellow officers on while off duty.
The Department of Justice has promised to release a full report of its investigation into the Salem Police Department, its “associated findings and reasoning behind determinations made,” at the conclusion of Wagner’s and Verrocchi’s court proceedings.
“While the investigation into Mr. Morin is complete, the conduct at issue in this office’s investigation of Mr. Morin is connected to that of Mr. Wagner,” Ward said in a letter Tuesday to Salem Town Manager Chris Dillon and Police Chief Joel Dolan
Dillon said he is appreciative the town can “finally” move on.
“I wish the Attorney General’s Office would release the investigative report so the taxpayers of the town and state would learn about what was being investigated,” Dillon said.
In a statement, Morin’s attorney, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, said Morin has been an innocent man living under a dark cloud that was amplified with every news report about the police audit or investigations. She said his reputation has been irreparably harmed.
“Rob Morin can now attempt to get his life back after it was ripped away from him without any ability to defend himself,” Amodeo-Vickery said.
Morin was featured predominantly in the 2018 Kroll Report, including in an addendum about the department’s culture, which the auditors decided to include beyond its mandate. According to the report, former HR Director Molly McKean accused Morin of threatening to sue her and get her fired when she brought complaints against him regarding racist and sexist posts on social media, among other allegations which Morin disputes.
As a result of the Kroll Report’s publication and the subsequent investigation into Morin, he was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2019. He retired later in June of that year, and sued the town, Dillon, McKean, current HR Director Anne Fogarty and a resident who complained about him, claiming damages for defamation.
The same resident Morin is suing, Mary-Jo Driggers, sued him in federal court for civil rights violations and won a $50,000 settlement, paid by the town’s insurer Primex.