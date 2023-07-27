The Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit is working with Somersworth police to determine whether an incident between a group of youths and a gay couple in that city earlier this week rises to the level of a hate crime.
Late Monday night, Somersworth police responded to 56 High St., after a 911 caller reported that several juveniles were trying to break into a residence above Wm. Poole Confections, next to City Hall.
By the time police arrived, a physical fight had broken out between the teenagers and the shop owners, who live upstairs. Two juveniles and one adult were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
Police said they confiscated a gun that was brandished, but not fired, during the Monday incident.
In a statement earlier this week, Somersworth police said they are investigating whether an incident on July 16 involving the same business owners and a group of juveniles is connected.
They also are looking into whether the two incidents "rise to the level of civil rights violations on the two business owner due to their sexual orientation," officials said.
Michael Garrity, director of communications for the Attorney General's Office, said Thursday that Somersworth police contacted the Department of Justice about the incident.
"Our Civil Rights Unit is certainly aware of this incident and is actively working with the Somersworth Police Department and our law enforcement partners to look into it further," Garrity said. "Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the Somersworth Police Department or the Attorney General’s Office."
Somersworth police said the majority of juveniles identified in the most recent incident live outside the city.
Many in Somersworth have rallied around the shop owners, William Poole and his husband, Loren, and an online fundraising campaign raised more than $27,000 for them as of Thursday.
However, friends of some of the youths involved have posted a cellphone video of the fight on social media, and blame the older men for starting the violence.
Poole has closed his business for now, and posted on social media that he is considering not reopening. "I fear for my life and that of my partner, and I fear that our home and business will be further antagonized or damaged," he wrote the night after the incident.