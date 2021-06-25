The Attorney General's Office named the Pittsfield, Concord and Henniker police officers who shot and killed a 52-year-old Pittsfield man during a standoff last week.
Anthony Hannon, 52, died after police shot him multiple times, according to an autopsy conducted last week. The six police officers who fired on Hannon are Officer Jesse Colby of the Henniker Police Department; Sgt. Joseph DiGeorge of the Pittsfield Police Department; and Officers Matthew Doyon, Almadin Dzelic, Nicholas McNutt and Sgt. Craig Levesque of the Concord Police Department, according to the Attorney General's Office.
A SWAT team had been called to Hannon's home on June 14 after a reported domestic disturbance, according to the Attorney General's Office. Police came to the house, but Hannon refused to leave for 10 hours.
The Attorney General's Office said Hannon and the police shot at each other. The six officers named by the Attorney General's Office fired their guns at Hannon. Three other officers, Detective Kevin Faria of the Bradford Police Department, and Sgt. Christian Lovejoy and Detective Thomas Sheveland of the Concord Police Department, fired nonlethal rounds at Hannon.
The six officers were interviewed this week before their names were released to the public. The Attorney General's Office is still investigating the standoff.