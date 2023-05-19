New Hampshire's Attorney General has joined a bipartisan coalition of his colleagues in urging Congress to take steps to combat the growing threat of the drug xylazine.
Drug dealers are mixing the powerful large-animal tranquilizer with opioids such as fentanyl, with deadly effect. In humans, the sedative can depress breathing and heart rate, lower blood pressure, and lead to unconsciousness and death.
Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that New Hampshire officials are working to stop the spread of the dangerous drug, but the state needs more resources to help in that effort.
"It is crucial that our federal government move rapidly to take action and address this life-threatening drug, which has made the nation’s fentanyl crisis all the more deadly," he said.
Thirty-nine attorneys general signed a letter to Congressional leaders, asking them to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act "without delay."
The legislation would classify the illicit use of xylazine as a Schedule III drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, and allow the Drug Enforcement Agency to track the manufacturing and sale of xylazine to prevent diversion.
It also requires the U.S. Attorney General to report to Congress on the prevalence and risk of the drug, and recommend actions to regulate its illicit use.
Last year, approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills that were seized by the DEA contained xylazine, officials said.
The White House recently declared fentanyl-adulterated or fentanyl-associated xylazine (FAAX) an “emerging threat” to the nation.
In their letter, the attorneys general called xylazine "a growing danger to communities across our nation."
Because xylazine, often called "tranq," is not an opioid, the overdose reversal drug naloxone can be less effective, officials said.
A recent report from the New Hampshire Office of Chief Medical Examiner noted that xylazine "was detected but did not contribute" to seven of the 54 confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths so far this year.