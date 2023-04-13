102nd Intelligence Wing Civil Engineers remove an F-100 static aircraft at Otis Air National Guard Base

An exhibit specialist in aircraft restoration assists the 102nd Intelligence Wing Civil Engineers with the removal of an F-100 static aircraft at Otis Air National Guard Base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, U.S. Nov. 30, 2010.

 US AIR FORCE/VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - An Air National Guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified U.S. documents will be arrested on Thursday in Massachusetts, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on developments in the investigation.