Alabama's attorney general has said women who use pills to induce abortion could be prosecuted, citing a law first passed to protect children from meth lab fumes. His warning comes after the federal government's recent move to ease access to medication abortion from retail pharmacies.

While Alabama has a near-total abortion ban that took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, that legislation targets abortion providers and exempts the people receiving abortions from liability. However, Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said women could still face consequences under the state's "chemical endangerment of a child" statute.