Prosecutors waited until last week to announce that they will charge Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set, but the 64-year-old actor has pleaded his case in the court of public opinion since the October 2021 incident.

The actor has defended himself in several high-profile interviews and social media posts in which he deflected responsibility for the shooting, even filing a lawsuit against the film's armorer and first assistant director, among others, whom he accuses of negligence.