Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison in Walterboro

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son by Judge Clifton Newman at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, U.S. March 3, 2023. 

 Andrew J. Whitaker/Pool/VIA REUTERS

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday morning, just 15 hours after he was convicted of killing his wife and son in the conclusion of a story of money, power and politics that's captured a worldwide audience.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman told Murdaugh, who was found guilty on all four counts for the murder of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22, on June 7, 2021, that he would serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders.