LACONIA – The Belmont man accused of murdering his mother in March will remain jailed pending trial, a judge has ruled.
Following a hearing in Belknap County Superior Court last week during which the state’s lead investigator testified, Judge James D. O’Neill III ruled that the prosecution had shown by clear and convincing evidence that the charges pending against Nicholas Murphy were punishable by up to life imprisonment and that the proof against the defendant involving those charges “is evident.”
Murphy, 31, who has been held at the Belknap County jail since his arrest April 16, has been charged with alternate counts of second-degree murder alleging that he either knowingly or recklessly caused the death of 62-year-old Pamela Murphy.
Sgt. Matthew Amatucci of the N.H. State Police Major Crimes Unit and lead investigator on the case, testified that the victim sustained crushing blows to her head and an incised wound to her throat. The victim’s blood and DNA were found on a hatchet discovered beneath a brush pile on the property where the murder occurred. Investigators also found empty packaging for a Gerber brand folding razor blade knife in the shed where the defendant lived and determined his debit card was used to purchase it on Nov. 21st. The knife itself was not recovered.
In interviewing people connected to the case, Amatucci said, investigators learned that Nicholas Murphy frequently used black electrical tape to repair items around his home. The handle of the hatchet was wrapped in such tape, Amatucci testified.
The investigator also testified that police learned that Nicholas Murphy referred to his mother as “the devil,” believed that he could hear her voice in his head, and was in the habit of wearing earphones when he entered her mobile home to block it out.
During the July 14 hearing, the defense argued that Nicholas Murphy’s alibi of remaining in the shed on his parent’s property the day of the murder could not be proven because no one saw him.
The prosecution asserted that during a phone call with his sister, Nicholas told her he had not entered their parents’ home that day. A photograph of the interior of the shed where Nicholas slept taken by investigators revealed a cigarette rolling machine that Nicholas’ father told police he’d used in the kitchen of the trailer before he’d left for work and found missing upon his return.
The defendant’s parents were in the process of trying to obtain guardianship over their son in an attempt to get him civilly committed to a psychiatric hospital for treatment at the time the killing at 22 Tee Dee Drive in the Lakes Region Cooperative, a resident-owned mobile home community that parallels Route 106.