Kevin Dooley, the man charged in Monday’s shooting on Paddy Hollow Road, told police he blacked out during a confrontation with another man after one of his guns went off.
Dooley continues to be held without bail on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. According to the affidavit filed in Sullivan Superior Court, Dooley went to the Pleasant Valley Estates mobile home park on Monday morning to confront Brandon Stevens, 39, and he brought a Glock 9mm pistol, a Ruger rifle, and a Mossberg shotgun.
Jennifer West, who was involved in a relationship with Stevens, called Dooley that morning, crying and saying that Stevens was there, Dooley told police.
“Dooley said he didn’t want to let her down, like he had done in the past,” Claremont Police Sgt. Tyler Petrin wrote in the affidavit, which did not describe the nature of West and Dooley’s relationship.
Dooley also expressed a degree of regret, saying in the past he would have been wiser and not become involved, according to Petrin’s affidavit.
Dooley had the gun out when he arrived at the mobile home park. Witnesses also saw him with the rifle, according to Petrin’s affidavit. Stevens rushed up to Dooley, taunting him and telling him to shoot, according to Petrin. Stevens declined to give specific information about the incident when contacted by police but told the officer he was sure Dooley would not shoot because he was a “punk,” Petrin wrote.
Stevens reportedly slapped the Glock pistol out of Dooley’s hand, and the gun went off when it landed, Dooley said. Stevens followed up with a right hook, and Dooley said this is when he blacked out.
At least three shots were fired, two from the Glock and one from the shotgun, Petrin wrote. It is not clear who fired what, though. Stevens was seen by witnesses throwing the Glock on the ground before leaving the neighborhood in a cab.
Dooley told police he came to when West woke him up and went back with her to his home on Juniper Hill Road. West was still at the home when police arrived to speak with Dooley.
Stevens has not been charged, and police continue to investigate the incident. Dooley had been scheduled for a Tuesday arraignment, but that hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday.