OSSIPEE -- The Maine man who allegedly drove his pickup into the Conway Public Library on March 31, fatally injuring his passenger, had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit, and had also racked up a $200-plus bar tab before the crash, according to court documents.
In the court documents, Conway police identified the driver as Harold C. Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, and his passenger as Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway.
The department charged Hill with DUI aggravated collision with serious injury and negligent homicide.
Hill had been scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning in Carroll County Superior Court, but a day earlier, attorney James Welsh filed an appearance on Hill’s behalf while also asking the court for a continuation.
Judge Amy Ignatius granted the request later Thursday and Hill’s arraignment will be held on May 3 at 1 p.m.
On April 19, Conway police filed a probable-cause statement with the court in which lead investigator Detective Richard Theberge said, “It was clear that the pickup had struck the library at a high speed, causing a very violent crash.”
Both Hill and Barron, who was not wearing a seatbelt, were entrapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. The statement said several times that medics were focusing their attention on Barron, who was the more seriously injured, but that Hill, after being told that, repeatedly demanded he be helped first.
“I don’t care!, Get me out of the f---ing truck!,” Hill allegedly said. Hill allegedly told an officer on scene that “I couldn’t get it (the pickup) out of drive,” later adding that a floor mat had become stuck under his brake pedal.
Despite police observing what was described as “cases of Bud Light and Twisted Tea bottles behind the driver’s seat, as well as open bottles throughout the vehicle,” Hill denied consuming “any alcoholic beverages, the statement said.
When asked about alcohol in the truck, the statement said Hill told officers that “there were not any open containers in the vehicle, despite there being several open bottles of alcoholic beverages all throughout the vehicle,” among them one that spilled in his lap.
Hill had a court-ordered blood draw done at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
When told by a doctor that the blood-alcohol level came back at “233,” Hill asked the doctor what it meant, and the doctor, according to the statement, explained that it indicates “there is a significant amount of alcohol in his (Hill’s) system. The BAC limit in New Hampshire is .08.
The statement said investigators subsequently learned that prior to the crash both Hill and Barron had been at O Club Bar & Grill in North Conway and that “Multiple witnesses indicated that Hill consumed several alcoholic beverages before leaving the establishment and indicated that Hill appeared intoxicated.”
Based on a study of the restaurant’s receipts, the statement said Hill “had a $230.24 bar tab from that evening which was closed at around 2307 hrs,”or 11:07 p.m.