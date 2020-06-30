MANCHESTER -- A city man is facing drunk driving and assault charges after Manchester police say he punched an officer in the face after crashing his car into multiple parked vehicles, officials said.
According to Manchester police, officers responded to the area of Bell and Union streets around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and reported a driver had hit multiple parked vehicles and fled the scene.
The driver, identified as Angel Ramos, 21, of Manchester, was allegedly in a fight with multiple people when police arrived on scene.
Officers broke up the skirmish and attempted to take Ramos into custody, but police say he struggled and tried to pull away. According to police, Ramos spun around and punched the officer in the face.
The officer received minor injuries to his nose and was taken to a local hospital to be examined.
Ramos was charged with resisting arrest, four counts of conduct after an accident, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and simple assault on a police officer.
Police said he also had an active arrest warrant out on him for stalking, violation of bail conditions, and resisting arrest.