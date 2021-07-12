A Laconia man was allegedly operating under the influence Sunday afternoon when he allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles on Interstate 93 North on Sunday afternoon and eventually crashed.
According to Troop D of the New Hampshire State Police, Connor Sullivan, 27, crashed his vehicle into an embankment off the shoulder of the interstate in Sanbornton shortly after troopers had been dispatched to the area to investigate reports of an erratic driver about 3:20 p.m.
Sullivan was found by Trooper Micah Jones and an investigation led to Sullivan being charged with operating while under the influence, driving without a valid license and conduct after an accident. It was discovered that Sullivan was allegedly responsible for striking at least five vehicles on Interstate 93 between Concord and Sanbornton, state police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Trooper Jones at 603-223-4381 or email Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov.