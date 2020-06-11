The 19-year-old accused of provoking unrest last week on South Willow Street was freed from jail Wednesday by a judge.
Superior Court Judge William Delker granted the pretrial release and ordered Daniel Zeron to stay off the internet, live at his parents' home in Plymouth and only visit Manchester for court hearings.
Zeron has been in jail since June 2, when Manchester police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge and said his Facebook posts provoked last week's unrest on South Willow Street in light of the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd.
About 150 protesters confronted police, but no one was hurt and property damage was limited to a kicked police cruiser.
Meanwhile, on Monday Delker ordered continued detention of Scott Kimball, 43, who is accused of pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members.