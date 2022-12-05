OSSIPEE — As the Jackson community continues to mourn Esmae Doucette, who was shot on Nov. 30 and died two days later, little information has been released about Brandon Mitchell, who allegedly fired the fatal shot.
Early Monday morning, more than an hour before the Carroll County Superior Court opened, a court spokesperson said in an email that she had been advised by a clerk that “there will not be a hearing. Bail agreement will be filed. Waiting for Judge to sign it. Most of the other docs have been sealed.”
An online search around 1 p.m. Monday at the court turned up no entries for the case against Mitchell, 22, and the court spokesperson did not provide an update on when filings would be made public.
The Jackson Police Department Facebook page posted a message from the Doucette family saying its members were “devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our radiant daughter and sister. It is an unfathomable loss of a young woman full of warmth and generosity. Esmae had an enthusiastic zest for life and an infectious laugh and was a friend to all who knew her.”
The Doucette family expressed its “deepest gratitude to the first responders, police, doctors, nurses, Memorial Hospital staff and New England Donor Services for their incredible care and empathy during our darkest hours. We thank our community of Jackson and the greater Mount Washington Valley for wrapping us in love and caring for our girl so well.”
Jackson police on Facebook said officers responded to the Dana Place Apartments, which are located about five miles north of Jackson Village on New Hampshire Route 16, at 7:24 p.m. last Wednesday for a report of a gunshot injury.
“The initial investigation showed one adult victim (later identified as Doucette, age 23) had been seriously injured at the scene.” While the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, investigators determined that Mitchell had allegedly caused the injury and arrested him on preliminary charges of first-degree assault-domestic violence, and domestic violence involving the use of a firearm.
Jackson police wrote that Mitchell was expected to be charged on Dec. 2 in the Carroll County Superior Court by the Carroll County Attorney’s Office in connection with the shooting.
But that same day, Doucette succumbed to her injuries and charges were upgraded against Mitchell to second-degree murder for allegedly recklessly causing Doucette’s death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm.”