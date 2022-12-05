OSSIPEE — As the Jackson community continues to mourn Esmae Doucette, who was shot on Nov. 30 and died two days later, little information has been released about Brandon Mitchell, who allegedly fired the fatal shot.

Early Monday morning, more than an hour before the Carroll County Superior Court opened, a court spokesperson said in an email that she had been advised by a clerk that “there will not be a hearing. Bail agreement will be filed. Waiting for Judge to sign it. Most of the other docs have been sealed.”