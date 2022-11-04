A man with drug convictions in three other states faces life in prison in New Hampshire following his arrest over the summer on charges involving the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court affidavits, Clarence Collins, 58, either sold or engineered the sale of 11 ounces of methamphetamines' during three separate transactions in 2022. The transactions involved a confidential informant working with the New Hampshire Attorney General Drug Task Force.