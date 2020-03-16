Windham police have charged a woman with stealing from multiple storage units in town last year, adding to charges she faces in Londonderry for similar crimes.
Katie Regan, 32, of Haverhill, Mass., was served 19 charges out of Londonderry on March 9, and she received an additional six theft charges out of Windham that same day, according to police logs released Monday.
Two of the charges are for thefts of items valued at $1,501 or higher, and the remaining charges are for thefts with two prior convictions.
Capt. Bryan Smith of Windham police said the charges stem from alleged thefts from six separate self storage units at Quality Self-Storage at 105 Rockingham Road sometime between March 2019 and June 2019.
Smith said the Windham charges are similar to accusations Regan is facing in Londonderry, where police say she cut the padlocks of several units with bolt cutters, stole items from inside and put new padlocks on the gates in the hopes of avoiding suspicion.
Londonderry police say Regan would stockpile the items in her own self-storage units in Londonderry, and her boyfriend’s garage, and sell many of them at local flea markets.
Smith said Regan has an arraignment on March 19 at Rockingham County Superior Court, and Londonderry police say she is also due to be arraigned for the charges out of Londonderry on June 14.
Regan is out on cash bail, according to police.
Regan was arrested in Hampstead during the start of the investigation last spring.
Authorities say Regan was responsible for the thefts of thousands of dollars worth of items, including many personal mementos like wedding albums and the recorded voicemails of a deceased relative. While investigators worked to return many of the stolen items, some items are believed to have been thrown away.