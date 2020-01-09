NEWPORT — The man who allegedly drunkenly shot his 2-year-old upstairs neighbor is set to plead guilty next week in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport.
Timothy Hale, 51, is set to change his not guilty plea in the case next week, according to court records. The details of the coming plea hearing are not yet known. He is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for the April incident that injured the two-year-old child.
The girl and her parents live in an upstairs apartment at 147 Laurel St., and their downstairs neighbor, Hale, lived alone in an apartment police found strewn with empty beer bottles and loaded guns, according to court records.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the night of April 14, as Cynthia Belrose and John Martioski were in bed, and their two-year-old daughter was asleep in her bedroom. Belrose and Martioski told police that they heard a loud bang and rushed into their child’s room, to find her bleeding and crying, according to court records. Hale, reportedly shirtless and agitated, went to their door right after the shooting to apologize, saying it was an accident, according to court records.
Police got to Laurel Street to find Belrose outside, crying and holding her bleeding child. The girl suffered a gash in her leg from the shotgun blast and was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
Hale told police he had a six-pack of beer that day before going to sleep. Hale woke up thinking there was someone in the apartment, so he grabbed one of his many shotguns, this one a 12 gauge, loaded it with bird shot, and fired it off, according to police.
While police did not find any intruder, they did find numerous beer empties, as well as loaded and unloaded shotguns and ammunition placed through the apartment, according to court records. Hale also had a loaded .45 caliber pistol underneath the pillows on his bed, according to the court record.
Martioski told police that Hale is known to drink heavily, and he was seen for a good portion of time Sunday afternoon drinking beer in the yard and acting agitated about something, according to the court record.
Hale’s girlfriend told police that he got upset when someone questioned him about the brush he was burning on Sunday afternoon, and that Hale was upset about this for much of the day, according to court records.
Hale is disabled with arthritis, his attorney, Jay Buckey, said during his arraignment earlier this year.
