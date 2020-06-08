Police have obtained video surveillance footage that shows Marach Yai, the brother of top model Anok Yai, holding a handgun to the back of an alleged drug dealer’s head in a robbery attempt, according to court papers viewed on Monday.
Marach Yai, 19, put a .38-caliber handgun with a laser pointer to the head of Stephan Cefalo, 27, in a West Side alley for 15 seconds before Cefalo dropped packages of THC vape cartridges to the ground, the affidavit reads.
As Yai attempted to pick up the packages, Cefalo moved around the corner of the garage, drew his Ruger 9mm and shot Yai, police reports say. Yai was struck five times and survived. He was shot in the left bicep, lower left arm, left rib cage, left hip and lower right back.
“Stephen (sic) said he believed his actions were in self defense and at the moment it was his life or the other male’s life,” police wrote in a report filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Yai, however, is expected to claim self defense when his case goes to trial.
Last week, Anok Yai issued a Twitter stream about her brother as nationwide protests continued over the killing of George Floyd by police and police treatment of African Americans.
In tweets, Yai, 22, wrote that Catholic Medical Center would not treat her brother until police arrived at the hospital, that she was unable to visit him at the hospital and that his medical care at the jail is poor. She complained he received only Tylenol for pain, that he was not regularly given medication to address infections and he passed a bullet in his urine.
She wrote that she hated Manchester police and they can “go to hell.”
Her tweets have prompted the office of New Hampshire Attorney Gordon MacDonald to start a review of her claims. MacDonald’s office is also reviewing the arrest of an African American man in Albany, where state police broke his window and dragged him from his car during a traffic stop.
Catholic Medical Center, where Yai was treated for the bullet wounds, has also said it found her complaints are contrary to the hospital’s values and want to hear from the family to address their concerns.
Hillsborough County corrections officers usually handle custody of suspects who are hospitalized, and Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano has said police never had custody of Yai.
On Monday, Hillsborough County Commissioner Toni Pappas said Yai “is receiving in my opinion the best health care possible” and at county expense.
That includes specialists who see him outside the jail under jail guard, she said. He is in the jail’s medical unit and is an exemplary prisoner, jail officials have said.
Medical care at the jail has been an ongoing issue. Four years ago, the jail’s physician lost his medical license over poor inmate care.
And the jail remains one of the defendants in a $25 million lawsuit over the 2013 paralysis of a man brought there after a fight with a hospital security guard.
Pappas said jail officials don’t recall Anok Yai asking to visit her brother at CMC, but she said Superintendent David Dionne, who usually approves such requests, was on sick leave at the time.
Yai’s sister, Alim Yai, did not respond on Monday to a request for an interview.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has filed legislation that would make it a crime for police to fail to provide medical care to anyone in police custody.
She has named the legislation after Andrew Kearse, who died of a heart attack in a police cruiser three years ago.
“Andrew Kearse died begging for help and the police officer who looked the other way got off scot-free. Our bill will make sure that officers who fail to obtain potentially life-saving care for people in their custody are held accountable,” Warren, a Democrat, said in a statement.
According to court affidavits, Marach Yai was released in bail in September following his arrest in Plymouth. He is charged with threatening partygoers with a machete and at one point striking an outside stair with the weapon.
A month later, the incident unfolded at 596 Montgomery St.
Cefalo initially told police he parked his car and was going to buy Chinese food when an unknown black man forced him into an alley and tried to rob him.
Once police confronted him with the surveillance video, he admitted he set up a $3,000 transaction to sell vape pods with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, to Yai.
He faces charges of attempted drug sales and falsifying physical evidence for allegedly deleting text messages about the drug deal and for removing the THC pods from the alley.
He claims self defense and is currently free on bail.
Police said that Yai is a known member of the DRS and RCG street gangs. He faces attempted robbery and other charges. Jury selection is scheduled for August.
Mayor Joyce Craig did not return a message seeking comment about the tweets.