ALSTEAD — A six-hour search for a man running from police ended Friday afternoon with his arrest.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, state police pulled a car over on Route 123 to arrest the driver and passenger. There were warrants for both their arrests, state police said in a news release, stemming from an investigation begun in 2019.
The driver, Jennifer Ritchie, 37, of Alstead, was arrested without incident according to a state police news release. But passenger James Crawford, 32, of Alstead, took off running. Police said Crawford ran through a brook, and disappeared into the woods.
Troopers used police dogs and a helicopter to search the area, and officer fanned out in the woods of Alstead, East Alstead and South Acworth, searching for Crawford. New Hampshire Fish and Game, Alstead police and Walpole police helped in the search.
During the day, officers were stationed at Alstead Primary School and Vilas Middle School, according to school social media posts, and outside doors at schools in Alsead and Langdon were kept locked, with afternoon preschool cancelled.
Six hours after the stop on Route 123, someone told police they had seen a man matching Crawford's description on a property off Old Settler's Road in East Alstead. Troopers rushed to the address and spotted Crawford, who ran again.
Troopers caught up with Crawford, with a police dog. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, two counts of tampering with witnesses, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assaault, two counts of incest, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest and violation of probation. He was held on a detainer from the state office of Probation and Parole.
Ritchie was charhed with endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with witnesses, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving with a suspended livense, driving with suspended registration. She was held without bail.
Ritchie and Crawford will be arraigned Jan. 13 in Cheshire County Superior Court.
State police ask anyone with information related to this matter to contact Detective William Neilsen, through the State Police Troop C dispatch line at 603-223-8494, or by email William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.
