ALSTEAD — A six-hour search for a man running from police ended Friday afternoon with his arrest.
About 8:30 a.m., state police pulled a car over on Route 123 to serve arrest warrants for an Alstead pair in the vehicle, state police said in a news release. The warrants stemmed from an investigation begun in 2019, they said.
The driver, Jennifer Ritchie, 37, was taken into custody without incident, but passenger James Crawford, 32, bolted from the vehicle, police said.
Crawford ran through a brook, and disappeared into the woods, they said.
Troopers used dogs and a helicopter to search the area, with police and New Hampshire Fish and Game officers fanning out into the woods of Alstead, East Alstead and South Acworth.
During the day, officers were stationed at Alstead Primary School and Vilas Middle School, according to school social media posts, and the outer doors of schools in Alstead and Langdon were kept locked, with afternoon preschool canceled.
Six hours after the initial stop on Route 123, someone reported seeing a man matching Crawford's description on property off Old Settler's Road in East Alstead. Troopers rushed to the address and spotted Crawford, who again ran.
But troopers and a police dog caught up with Crawford.
He was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of tampering with witnesses, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of incest, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest and violation of probation.
Crawford was held on a detainer from the state office of Probation and Parole.
Ritchie was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with witnesses, hindering apprehension or prosecution, driving with a suspended license and driving with suspended registration. She was held without bail.
Ritchie and Crawford will be arraigned Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Anyone with information can call State Police Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494 and speak with Det. William Neilsen, or email him at William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.