An Alstead man is facing a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, after state police say he fired a gun during an argument with a family member early Tuesday.
Edward Hatch, 62, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony, state police said in a news release. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Cheshire County Superior Court.
According to state police, troopers responded to a home on Pine Cliff Road around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival state police were told Hatch had been involved in an altercation with a family member during which he had fired a gun. The family member had fled to a nearby home, after which Hatch was alone, the news release said.
Troopers on scene were able to speak with Hatch, but he refused to leave, state police said. A SWAT team was on scene for several hours before Hatch was arrested around 5:45 a.m. without incident, according to the news release.