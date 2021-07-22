KEENE -- The Alstead man facing life in prison for allegedly raping and beating a teen girl questioned his accuser in court on Wednesday, as he serves as his own attorney at the trial.
James Crawford, 33, was arrested, along with his girlfriend, Jennifer Ritchie, 39, last year after the couple fled in their car from police who were moving in to make an arrest in the abuse case involving the teen.
Crawford is charged with six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two counts of witness tampering, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of resisting arrest, for the case involving the teen.
Ritchie is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and motor vehicle charges. Ritchie’s case is pending trial.
At one point during the trial in Cheshire County Superior Court, Crawford asked the teen how she knew that both Crawford and Ritchie wanted her to change her story during the investigation.
“How do I know, because you told me,” the teen responded.
Crawford has a history of convictions for violent crimes, and served jail time in 2016 for a domestic violence conviction, according to court records.
According to court records, Crawford ended up running into the woods in Alstead, kicking off a large-scale search for the next six hours. Crawford was eventually caught when a police dog tracked him down.
The investigation started in May of 2019, when the alleged victim ran bloodied and naked from the Alstead house where Crawford had allegedly assaulted her. She stayed in the woods wearing a tarp until a Good Samaritan found her, according to court records.
Crawford was indicted earlier this year in a new set of charges in the sexual assault of a different victim, according to new court filings.