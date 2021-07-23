A Cheshire County jury found Alstead’s James Crawford guilty on more than a dozen felonies related to the rape and beating of a teen girl.
Crawford, who represented himself in court for the trial, now faces up to life in prison after he was found guilty on eight charges of aggravated sexual assault as well as counts of second-degree assault, falsifying evidence and witness tampering.
Crawford is also facing another trial in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene after he was indicted earlier this year in the rape of another child who was under the age of 13 at the time of the assaults, according to court records. Those charges also carry a 25-year to life sentence.
Crawford, 33, was arrested along with his girlfriend, Jennifer Ritchie, 39, after the couple fled in their car as police were moving in to make arrests in the abuse case. Ritchie is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, hindering apprehension or prosecution and motor vehicle charges.
The investigation started in May of 2019, when the first alleged victim ran bloodied and naked from the Alstead house where Crawford had been violently sexually assaulting her. The victim stayed in the woods wearing a tarp until a Good Samaritan found her and brought her to help, according to court records.
Crawford and Ritchie then tried to get the victim to make false statements about what happened to investigators, according to court records.
Ritchie’s case is pending trial, and Crawford will be sentenced on the conviction at a later date.