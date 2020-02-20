LACONIA -- An Alton man is facing multiple felony charges alleging that he illegally dumped a petroleum product on a town road.
Police charge that Mark Hanson, 67, activated a remote system from the cab of his Ford F-250 pickup truck that pumped the unnamed substance onto Stockbridge Corner Road from tubing extending from the undercarriage of the vehicle in December 2018.
According to an indictment returned by a Belknap County grand jury, Hanson of 28 Church St., acted without a permit and in knowing violation of applicable regulations and standards.
Two other Class A felony counts of knowing endangerment charge that Hanson transported the petroleum product on Stockbridge Corner Road in his 1995 Ford truck without a manifest on Dec. 10, 2018 and again in Alton on Dec. 12, 2018.
He was additionally indicted for discharge of oil on state property, a Class B felony alleging that his covert spray system on his truck caused the hazardous liquid to be pumped onto the ground where it will ultimately leach into the surface or groundwater of the state.
After the alleged spill was reported, police contacted the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, who sent an investigator to the scene.
Local law enforcement also received information that a Ford pickup with a cap, being driven by an older man with white hair, had been spotted driving suspiciously in the area of Stockbridge Corner Road.
Assistant Belknap County Attorney Whit Skinner presented the case to a grand jury on Feb. 13.