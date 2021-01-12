An Amherst man is facing federal charges for threatening to kill six members of Congress last month if they failed to "get behind Donald Trump," according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire.
Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, was arrested Monday, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Scott Murray’s office, less than a week after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge Tuesday.
According to court documents, Winegar left voicemail messages on Dec. 16 and 17 at the offices of six members of Congress in Washington. In several of the messages, Winegar identified himself by name or left his phone number, officials said. He also said he was a U.S. Navy veteran.
The voicemails threatened that members of Congress would be hanged if they did not "get behind Donald Trump," federal prosecutors said.
In one message, the voicemail said, "I got some advice for you. Here's the advice -- Donald Trump is your president. If you don't get behind him, we're going to hang you until you die."
“That goes for all you aides too,” Winegar allegedly said in one message. “You think, ‘I'm just an aide, I'm not going to be hung.’ No, no, no, no, no, no, no. You're right. You're not going to be hung, we're just going to execute you summarily because you're not worth televising.”
In another message, according to court documents, Winegar said, “How is there a pandemic when 99.9% of people survive? Huh? It seems like you don't understand what the ---- a pandemic is. You better get behind Donald Trump or we're going to hang you, and I'm going to laugh, and I'm going to pee in your face.”
“I've seen everything going along in the media these days, and quite, quite honestly, I'm, I'm very scared for our Republic,” another voicemail stated.
An official identified in documents as Congress Member 3 "needs to back our president, Donald Trump, and recognize that the Democrats and the Democratic Party and the Chinese communist party have been attacking our country and attacking our free elections.
"And so if you don't stand up for this, really, I think, you know, I'm not only going to have to register as a Republican in the future, but I might have to come and hang you personally, like until you die, and all of your aides, including you, who are listening to this right now, like some 24 year old, uh, from Arizona named Chase or some gay name like that.
"Do the right thing or patriots are going to come, and we're going to ----ing kill you all.”
According to court documents, special agents with the Capitol Police went to Winegar’s home on Dec. 20 to interview him and rang a doorbell at his residence twice.
“A short time after the second ring, a male subject, whose face matched that of a known image of Winegar, pulled back the curtain on the first floor window in full view of (an agent),” court documents state.
“Winegar then came to the front door and looked out the window in the top of the door in my view. I identified myself as U.S. Capitol Police and held up my credentials. Winegar stated, ‘not interested in talking to you, get off my property.’”
The case was investigated by U.S. Capitol Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Amherst police.