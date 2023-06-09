The indictment handed up by a federal grand jury represents an extraordinary moment in the legal and political history of the United States, one that carries as much risk to the Justice Department and by implication the administration of President Joe Biden as it does to Trump. Special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who allowed the indictment to go forward, have put the country on a perilous path, but it was Trump himself who helped force the prosecutor's hand.

Trump will report to federal court Tuesday in Miami to face charges in a case involving issues at the very heart of a commander in chief's duty: the handling, or what the government says is the mishandling, of national security secrets. It also involves what the Justice Department says was the willful resistance by the former president to return hundreds of these classified documents to the National Archives, where, by law, they belong.