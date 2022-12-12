Another arrest has been made in connection with a November armed robbery in Martha’s Vineyard that saw three masked robbers get away with $39,100.
Ramone Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica was arrested in Connecticut on Dec. 9 and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed robbery, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office.
Clayton is the third person to be arrested in connection with the robbery at Rockland Trust Bank on Nov. 17, though he has not been charged with the robbery itself.
Surveillance video from the Steamship Authority Terminal in Vineyard Haven allegedly shows Clayton parking a silver sedan in the lot near the ferry terminal less than 40 minutes after the robbery, buying tickets for and then leaving on the 9:21 a.m. ferry.
A little over half an hour after Clayton left on the ferry, the video allegedly shows one of the men charged with the robbery, Miquel Antonio Jones, get into the driver’s seat of the sedan Clayton left behind.
Jones then allegedly purchased a vehicle ferry ticket for the sedan and drove it onto a freight ferry that left at 12:24 p.m.
Jones, 39, of Edgartown, and Omar Odion Johnson, 32, of New Hampshire, were charged with one count each of armed bank robbery, Rollins’ office announced on Dec. 2. Both men are in state custody and have pleaded not guilty to other allegations in a local court in Edgartown.
Federal court documents say three masked robbers forced their way into the rear door of the bank as three employees were entering the building to open it for the day.
The assailants were armed with semi-automatic handguns and dressed in dark-colored clothing and masks that resembled an elderly man with “exaggerated facial features,” prosecutors said.
Once inside, investigators said one of the robbers held a gun to the head of the bank manager and “forced him to open and access the working vault that was located on the ground level of the bank.”
“As the manager was opening the vault, the robbers kept a gun pointed in his face,” court documents said.
The bank robbers stole about $39,100. Rollins’ office said, and bound the employees with duct tape and plastic restraints before leaving the building. The assailants also searched the employees’ personal belongings and demanded access to their vehicles, authorities said.
The bank robbers then allegedly took an employee’s vehicle, a black Nissan Murano, and used it to flee.
The Nissan was found abandoned in the parking lot of the Manuel Correllus State Forest about 2.3 miles from the bank, according to prosecutors.
Surveillance footage recorded by a passing public bus showed the car in the parking lot while a “blue or black sedan” with missing a hub cap left the parking lot, investigators said. Police later found duct tape and pieces of “green shrub-like vegetation” located in the employee’s vehicle, according to court documents.
A police officer saw the car with the missing hub cap in the Steamship Authority Terminal the day after the robbery, the same lot where Clayton allegedly left the silver sedan that Jones later took onto a freight ferry.
Jones and Johnson were arrested on Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, respectively, following an investigation.
Clayton faces up to 150 months in prison, five years of supervised release and a fined of $250,000 on his charge of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery.