A bitcoin logo sign outside a cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul on Nov. 8, 2021. 

 Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg

Keene's Aria DiMezzo is set to plead guilty to running an unlicensed currency exchange, the fourth person to plead guilty in the prosecution that targeted a cryptocurrency exchange that prosecutors allege sold Bitcoin without following anti-money-laundering precautions. 

DiMezzo is expected to appear Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord for a change of plea hearing. DiMezzo had pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges that included several counts of money laundering and wire fraud. DiMezzo was the Republican nominee for Cheshire County Sheriff in 2020, and is seeking the nomination again this year.