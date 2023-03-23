US-NEWS-ANTISEMITIC-REPORTED-INCIDENTS-SURGE-MASSACHUSETTS-1-YB.

The White supremacist group The Patriot Front makes a speech in front of the Boston Public Library as they march thru the city of Boston on July 2, 2022 in Boston.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

Anti-Semitic reported incidents spiked across Massachusetts last year, as the total number of incidents against the Jewish community hit record highs in New England and around the U.S., according to Anti-Defamation League officials who called it a “a grim reminder that anti-Semitism continues to infect our communities in real and pervasive ways.”

The ADL’s annual “Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents” recorded a total of 204 anti-Semitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in the New England region last year — a 32% jump from 2021, and the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents ever recorded in the region that covers Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine and Vermont.