The Antrim teen who authorities say killed his father with a hammer and a knife last November has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Thursday that Joseph Beam, 18, was indicted in connection with the death of his father, Jason Beam, 41, on Nov. 1, 2019.
The senior Beam was felled by multiple blows, according to a news release.
Joseph Beam was arrested on Nov. 1, 2019, and continues to be held without bail.
At the time of the killing, the Attorney General's Office said only that a juvenile had been arrested in connection with the death.
Jason Beam was found dead in his burning home on Gregg Lake Road in Antrim by firefighters who were called there shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 1. When fire crews arrived, an adult woman and a young child were waiting for them outside the smoke-filled home.
An autopsy determined that Jason Beam died from multiple injuries to the head, neck and chest, the AG's Office said.