HOOKSETT -- An arrest Thursday at the Firebird Motel was accompanied by an evacuation of area residents when the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit was called in.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force asked Hooksett police's assistance in arresting Robert Boudreau, 46, after receiving information that he was in the hotel, according to a press release.
"Due to Boudreau’s criminal history, it was determined that the safest way to effect the arrest was with the assistance of the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit," the release stated.
When the Special Operations Unit responded, nearby residents were evacuated.
Contact was made with Boudreau, and he was taken into custody, police said.
Boudreau was processed at the Hooksett Police Department, and was ordered held on a parole warrant. He was taken to the Merrimack County House of Corrections.
"As Chief of Police I understand the inconvenience of being evacuated from your home but I have full confidence in the professionalism and abilities of the Special Operations Unit," Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard said in a statement. "I thank the surrounding community for their understanding and patience during what was a safe and successful operation."