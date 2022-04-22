KEENE -- The Jaffrey man accused of brutally killing a Keene man who had become involved with his wife and then allegedly ordered his wife to behead the body, had his final pre-trial hearing in Cheshire County Superior Court Friday morning.
Armando Barron, 31, is accused of luring 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then causing his death by shooting him in the overnight hours between Sept. 19-20, 2020. Amerault’s body was later found in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County.
At the courthouse in Keene Friday morning, details for the upcoming trial were ironed out, including the start of jury selection, which is set to begin Monday, May 9.
Jury selection is expected to be lengthy due to the seriousness of the crime and number of charges.
Barron is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder. The charge of capital murder he was facing will be dismissed by the state, prosecutors said Friday, since New Hampshire no longer uses capital punishment.
Jury instructions were also discussed Friday, but have yet to be finalized by Judge Elizabeth Leonard.
In a motion filed by Barron’s attorney Meredith Lugo on Thursday, the defense is arguing that the jury must be instructed that Barron’s wife, Britany Barron, is an accomplice even though prosecutors plan to call her as a witness. They are claiming in this trial that she is the victim of Armando Barron, despite the state’s prosecution of her.
“It is clear from the facts that Britany Barron qualifies as an accomplice, under both the statutory definition and the requirements established by case law. The same Attorney General’s Office that is prosecuting Mr. Barron charged Britany Barron with three counts of falsifying physical evidence, for cleaning part of Mr. Amerault’s vehicle, for wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it into a remote area, and for separating his head from his body,” the April 21 motions said.
“The State’s repeated claim in its Objection that Britany Barron is a victim ignores her guilty pleas and convictions for three counts of falsification of physical evidence, including for removing Jonathan Amerault’s head, in connection with the very same investigation which led to Mr. Barron’s charges. Contrary to the State’s claim that the defense’s request is somehow a “drastic expansion,” State’s Objection … the defense is simply requesting that the jury be provided with the appropriate instructions for assessing Britany Barron’s credibility; had the drafting committee considered the general witness credibility instruction sufficient, the accomplice credibility instruction would not exist,” the motion said.
In another matter, prosecutors have until May 2 to identify which, if any, jailhouse recordings of Armando Barron they intend to use as evidence during the trial.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati also said that once the trial commences he plans to take the jury on a “view” of the crime scene, Annette State Park, as well as the alleged route from Jaffrey to the crime scene in Rindge.