KEENE — A former Jaffrey man sentenced to life in prison a month ago for the brutal 2020 death of a Keene man, has been given an additional 7 to 14 years in prison for crimes he committed against his wife.
Armando Barron, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 45 years for the murder, assault and solicitation of murder of Jonathan Amerault at his sentencing hearing at the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on May 27.
During the May jury trial Barron was found guilty of luring 25-year-old Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020, after finding flirtatious Snapchat messages that his wife and Amerault had exchanged.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found his wife, Britany Barron, alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
At the conclusion of his eight-day trial, Barron was found guilty on all 13 charges leveled against him by prosecutors, the first of which was first-degree murder, which under state law comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison, followed by convictions on one count of kidnapping, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of domestic violence and one count of reckless conduct.
The day after the trail concluded, Barron was sentenced to the seven charges involving Amerault.
On Wednesday, a hearing was held in Cheshire County Superior Court to hand down sentences pertaining to the charges related to crimes he was convicted of committing against Britany Barron.
At the hearing Wednesday, Armando Barron was given a sentence of 7-14 years on top of his other sentences.
Britany Barron testified against Armando Barron during his May trial, saying that about a week before Amerault’s death she told her husband she wanted a divorce. In reaction to the news, she said, her husband choked her until she was unconscious. When she came to, all she could think was that she was going to die, she said.
Later that week, she told Amerault -- a co-worker of hers at Teleflex in Jaffrey -- that she was not looking for a relationship, but was willing to be friends and get to know him better. Amerault had expressed an interest in having a relationship with her, she said.
They had only been messaging each other on Snapchat for about nine days when her husband killed Amerault, she testified.
On Sept. 19, 2020, Armando Barron took her phone and read the Snapchat messages and became enraged, she said.
In her testimony, she said he beat her mercilessly, choking and punching her and also shoved a gun in her mouth, chipping one of her teeth. He sent their daughters next door to their grandmother’s and told her to get in their Jeep Patriot, she said.
She testified that her husband drove her to Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge and messaged Amerault from her phone, telling him to meet her there. When Amerault arrived, Armando Barron assaulted him, then placed the gun in Britany Barron’s hand and ordered her to shoot him, she testified. She refused, she said, and he then ordered her to stand on Amerault’s neck, which she did, and later slit his wrists, which she also did.
She testified that Armando Barron finally shot Amerault three times, killing him.
Britany Barron pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence in late August 2021, and was sentenced in October to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, with two years suspended and a credit for the 377 days she was held in jail — making her sentence effectively six months.
She was released on parole in April.