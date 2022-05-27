KEENE — Armando Barron was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 45 years for the murder, assault and solicitation of murder of Jonathan Amerault at his sentencing hearing at the Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene Friday afternoon.
“You are going to be spending a very long time in the state prison for these heinous crimes,” Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard told Barron when handing down his sentence. “The depravity of your actions and single-handedly causing immense suffering and the death of Jonathan Amerault show an extreme indifference in the value of human life. Your actions were brutal, were absolutely horrific. They were selfish and they were completely senseless. The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”
On Thursday, Barron, 33, was found guilty of luring 25-year-old Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020, after finding flirtatious Snapchat messages that his wife and Amerault had exchanged.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found his wife, Britany Barron, alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
At the conclusion of his eight-day trial on Thursday, Barron was found guilty on all 13 charges leveled against him by prosecutors, the first of which was first-degree murder, which under state law comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison, followed by convictions on one count of kidnapping, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of domestic violence and one count of reckless conduct.
The sentencing hearing on Friday only pertained to the seven charges involving Amerault. A second hearing to sentence Barron on the charges related to crimes committed against Britany Barron has yet to be scheduled, prosecutor Scott Chase said after the hearing on Friday.
Amerault’s mother, Justine Amerault of Milford, addressed the judge during the hearing to give a victim impact statement.
“This verminous, conniving, murdering beast is lower than the excrement of filth — a creature not even worthy of a glance from me. A creature, who lived like a leech in his mama’s house, using his mama’s telephone, his mama’s husband’s cars, living off his wife’s job, and just look at him now, after committing a horrific murder uttering not a word to defend himself. He leeches off the state of New Hampshire using two more women (referring to Barron’s female defense attorneys) to defend him and trying to put the blame on his wife. This is not the actions of a man. These are the actions of a coward and a pure leech,” she said. “My son Jonathan was a thousand times more of a man than this low life could ever dream of being. My son Jonathan had a brilliant mind, a compassionate heart. He was gentle. He was devoted to his profession and was dedicated to doing work that would improve the lives of others. Jonathan was surrounded by hundreds of good and wholesome people — friends, family, classmates, professors, co-workers — all who loved him and respected him and cherished him. The loss of Jonathan to this world is incredibly sad. But the saddest part of it all is that despite him being surrounded by so many wonderful people this evil creature just slithered right through us all and took him from us. And the last hours of Jonathan’s beautiful life were in the company of this ugly, hideous, demented, creature. Jonathan did not deserve to die and he certainly didn’t deserve to die in the company of this evil, hideous, demented, creature.”
Justine Amerault said that her son had “the most beautiful inner light.”
“People recognized that in him,” she said. “And they say that evil is attracted to people like Jonathan, who have a beautiful inner light and it’s not so that evil can admire that beautiful light, rather evil seeks to destroy it. Evil recognized Jonathan’s inner light and evil tried to extinguish it. But there are some who bring light so great to those around them that even after they have gone the light remains. Rest in peace Jonathan, your light will never be extinguished. Your light will remain with us.”
She ended by saying that Barron’s true punishment will take place in death.
“Whatever punishment your honor imposes in this sentencing here on earth will pale in comparison to what this evil creature will face on the day he faces God whom I believe will send him and his stench into the bowels of hell.”
Amerault’s father, Kenneth Amerault, also gave an impact statement to the judge, calling Barron a “coward,” a “wife-beater” and “disgusting.”
“It is official you are a murderer. A butcher, leech,” he said. “You had to ambush and attack Jon with knives, machetes, gun to take him down.”
Leonard thanked them for giving their statements, saying it is important for the court.
“By all accounts, Jon was a wonderful, caring, compassionate, very beloved human being,” Leonard told them. “I am so sorry for your loss. … Especially sorry, as a parent, for losing your son, your only child. I cannot, nor, any of us begin to imagine the suffering you’ve experienced from this senseless and brutal (murder).”
She added that she hopes the swift verdict from the jury and the sentence she would hand down during the hearing brings them some small comfort.
Before the sentencing, Barron’s attorney, Meredith Lugo, said Barron would not be speaking at the hearing, “given that we anticipate filing an appeal.”
She also offered up Barron’s background and current life as a father as factors for Leonard to consider in sentencing.
Barron had been a stay-at-home dad, homeschooling his daughters for years prior to the murder, a decision made because his wife was making a higher income, Lugo said.
“Mr. Barron did not, prior to yesterday’s convictions, have a criminal record,” Lugo said. “He clearly was a very involved father and continues to be, as best he can, while incarcerated.”
Lugo also said that in regards to his past, he was raised by a single mother after she separated from Barron’s biological father, who had been violent. She said Barron has a younger brother and that growing up acted as a caregiver to him in the single-parent home. As a child he had also been homeless for a period of time, she said.
Lead prosecutors Benjamin Agati then spoke to Leonard, asking her to balance what Lugo had just said about Barron’s parenting with the fact that Barron was apprehended by police in Coos County close to where Barron had ordered his wife to dispose of Amerault’s body with one of their daughters with him as well as several bags of topsoil and quick-drying concrete in the vehicle.
When addressing Barron in his sentencing, Leonard said she would echo Amerault’s parents and say, “he did not deserve to die in that manner.”
“One of the hardest parts of my job is often sentencing in cases and finding the appropriate balance to strike in imposing a fair sentence. However, I have absolutely no hesitation or reservation in imposing the sentences I am about to impose on you, given your actions and the crimes you committed and were convicted for in this case.”
Leonard took the recommendation from Agati in imposing the life sentence without parole plus 45 years in prison. Barron was also ordered to pay restitution to Amerault’s parents.