A convicted felon from Maine who authorities said believed "droids" and "drones" were trying to get him while he fired a gun at least four times at the Lee Market Basket plaza on Saturday will be kept in custody until trial.
“The court finds by clear and convincing evidence that you are a danger to the community and to yourself,” Judge Mark Howard told Gordon Falt, 27, during a telephonic hearing Tuesday afternoon at Strafford County Superior Court.
Prosecutors said the Bar Harbor pointed a gun at his head and told a social worker trying to help at the scene that he wanted to take her hostage, according to prosecutors.
“He told her he was going to have to take hostages and told her he was a drug addict,” Deputy County Attorney Emily Garod told Howard at Tuesday's hearing. “His actions caused a two-hour standoff with police while members of the public were in lockdown.”
Garod described the “terrifying experience” as shoppers in Market Basket were kept inside the store during a lockdown on a busy Saturday.
According to the affidavit, Lee police went to the plaza about 11:40 a.m. after several 911 calls that a man with a handgun had fired several shots.
Lee Police Cpl. Annie Cole and Lt. Donald Laliberte locked down the plaza's stores after Cole saw Falt with a gun pacing around a pickup truck.
Laliberte interviewed witness Christine Hill, a social worker, who said she tried to approach Falt. He told her he was traveling to Maryland and amassing ammunition along the way, she told police. Hill was able to safely back away from Falt, according to an arrest affidavit.
A SWAT team took Falt into custody about 1:40 p.m.
According to court documents, a search of Falt’s truck found two pistols, one semi-automatic rifle, a bolt-action rifle, a semi-automatic shotgun and several boxes of ammunition. Falt stole the firearms and ammunition from his father, Robert Falt, who lives in Northeast Harbor, Maine, authorities said.
During Tuesday's hearing, public defender David Betancourt told the judge that if Falt poses no risk to himself or others.
“There is no indication that there is any likelihood this sort of behavior would happen again,” Betancourt said.
Betancourt suggested that court officials monitor Falt using a GPS bracelet or by having him check in regularly with authorities.
Garod objected to that proposal.
“Relapse is a risk. Not complying with mental health treatment is a risk. We would ask the court to err on the side of public safety and hold him,” Garod said.
Falt is charged with multiple counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and receiving stolen property.
Falt previously was convicted of felony burglary and felony theft in Hancock County Criminal Court in Maine, according to court documents.