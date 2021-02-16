Manchester police are investigating after two men claim they were stabbed during an armed robbery Saturday night on Wellington Road.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Manchester police responded to 495 Wellington Road for a report of an armed robbery.
There officers spoke with two men who had both suffered stab wounds. They told officers they had been robbed and assaulted by a group of people.
The victims said they were at an apartment to meet some people when their assailants approached them and told them to empty their pockets, police said.
A third victim was also located and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury. All injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.
The suspects were described as three to four White males and a blond female, police said. All are believed to be in their 20s, and of average height and weight.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident, a grey Honda Civic and a blue Honda CRV, officials said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.