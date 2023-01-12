US-NEWS-MILITARY-MEDICAL-MALPRACTICE-GET

A sign offers Fort Bragg information on May 13, 2004, in Fayettville, N.C.  

 Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — More than a dozen Fort Bragg special operations soldiers were recently detained by Army officials investigating drug allegations at the North Carolina installation, military officials said Wednesday.

Criminal Investigation Division officials have questioned 15 soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, said Lt. Col. Mike Burns, spokesman for the command. The soldiers were released to their chains of command following the interviews, and two were cleared of wrongdoing, he said.