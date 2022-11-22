Brenda Dulin, left, and Dayna Webb console each other

Brenda Dulin, left, and Dayna Webb console each other as they visit a memorial for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. "I care deeply about the LGBTQ community," Webb said. "I want them to know they're loved." MUST  

 Ross Taylor/Washington Post

COLORADO SPRINGS - Richard Fierro went to Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night to celebrate a friend's birthday with his family, enjoying a drag show that included a performance by his 22-year-old daughter's best friend.

By night's end, the air of celebration would be cut off by gunfire. Three of Fierro's loved ones would be shot - one fatally - and Fierro, a U.S. Army veteran, would find himself rushing to confront and subdue the gunman.