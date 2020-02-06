MANCHESTER — Police arrested a 16-year-old Memorial High School student Wednesday after an altercation in the cafeteria.
The incident happened about 11:45 a.m. when a resource officer separated two students fighting and removed one from the cafeteria. When the officer returned, a large group of students — approximately 30 — had become hostile, according to a news release.
“Officers attempted to break up the crowd,” police said. “One student (a boy) yelled at an officer, approached her in an aggressive manner and got in her face. Another officer quickly removed him, but as they left the cafeteria the student was trying to pull away and was yelling profanities. One officer suffered an injury to their hand.”
The male student was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.