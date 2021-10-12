U.S. Marshals arrested a 42-year-old man in Florida wanted on charges for the murder of a Manchester man last year.

Anderson Pereira, 42, was located and arrested in Kissimmee, Fla., according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. He is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

Police lights

An arrest warrant was issued for the first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, “by means of homicidal violence.”

Charabaty was reported missing to city police in March, after he didn’t show up for work one morning at Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods in Haverhill, Mass.

In July 2020, the FBI’s Evidence Response Team led a three-day excavation of a property in Methuen, Mass., which uncovered human remains, later identified as Charabaty.

The arrest of Pereira was part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The investigation involved Manchester police, Lawrence, Mass. police, Mass. State Police and the FBI.

Pereira also has been charged with two counts of falsification of physical evidence.