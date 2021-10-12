Arrest made in connection to murder of Manchester man Staff Report Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save U.S. Marshals arrested a 42-year-old man in Florida wanted on charges for the murder of a Manchester man last year.Anderson Pereira, 42, was located and arrested in Kissimmee, Fla., according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. He is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire. An arrest warrant was issued for the first-degree murder for purposely causing the death of Zakhia Charabaty, 52, “by means of homicidal violence.”Charabaty was reported missing to city police in March, after he didn’t show up for work one morning at Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods in Haverhill, Mass.In July 2020, the FBI’s Evidence Response Team led a three-day excavation of a property in Methuen, Mass., which uncovered human remains, later identified as Charabaty.The arrest of Pereira was part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The investigation involved Manchester police, Lawrence, Mass. police, Mass. State Police and the FBI.Pereira also has been charged with two counts of falsification of physical evidence. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Hudson woman pleads guilty to lying to get $90,000-plus in disability benefits One in custody after state police chase on I-89 in Bow Man arrested after chase was on parole in fatal hit-and-run Amazon van stolen in Manchester, city man charged Nashua man charged with sexual assault, witness tampering Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun charges Driver who tried to run over pedestrians near LA is killed by crowd, officials say Homeless man dies of injuries suffered in Manchester park assault, one in custody Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial Man found dead in Concord home died of gunshot wounds to neck, chin Request News Coverage