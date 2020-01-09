LAWRENCE, Mass. - A city man is in custody in New York City for the New Year's Eve murder of a taxi driver from nearby Salem, N.H., according to Essex District Attorney’s office.
Authorities say Luis Polanco, 25, of Lawrence, turned himself in to police in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has already been arraigned in New York County Criminal Court on a fugitive-from-justice charge.
Salem resident Wilson Javier, 35, a driver for Liberty Taxi Service in Lawrence, was shot just before midnight New Year’s Eve at 7B Summer St. He died at Lawrence General Hospital a short time later, according to authorities.
Thursday morning, Essex County Attorney Jonathan Blodgett was notified that Polanco had waived extradition to Massachusetts, where he will be arraigned at Lawrence District Court for murder charges. The date of that arraignment is not yet scheduled.
Essex County Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball said an arrest warrant was issued for Polanco on Jan. 2. Investigators suspected he had fled the state and shared the warrant with other states including New York.
Kimball said they cannot say yet how investigators determined Polanco was the suspect nor was a possible motive for murder revealed. The circumstances leading to Polanco's surrender are also unknown, she said.
