Arrest made in Petco robbery Staff Report Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 10 min ago

Manchester police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened Wednesday morning at the Petco on South Willow Street.The robber entered the 1111 South Willow St. store about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and passed the cashier a note demanding money, according to police.Manchester police said they were able to locate an individual matching the description of the thief and arrested 32-year-old Adam Curry of Manchester, charging him with robbery.