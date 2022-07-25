Hooksett stabbing death
A 45-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck early Sunday morning. He was brought to the Elliot Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A former Franklin man was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of another man in Hooksett over the weekend, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Dillon Sleeper, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of (Jason) Wirtz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by stabbing him with a knife,” according to a news release.