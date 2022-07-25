Dillon Sleeper, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of (Jason) Wirtz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by stabbing him with a knife,” according to a news release.
A former Franklin man was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of another man in Hooksett over the weekend, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Dillon Sleeper, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder for “recklessly causing the death of (Jason) Wirtz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by stabbing him with a knife,” according to a news release.
Police received a 911 call about 12:08 a.m. Sunday about a man, later identified as Wirtz, lying partially in the road in the area of 66 Main St. Wirtz, 45, was unresponsive, and bleeding from his neck, according to a news release. Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati could only say Wirtz lived in the Manchester area.
Wirtz was brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy Sunday determined the cause of Wirtz’s death was a single stab wound to the neck, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sleeper is expected to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday.