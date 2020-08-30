Kyle Bell arrested Saturday night

Kyle Bell

 Courtesy/Manchester Police

MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place on Sundial Avenue Saturday night.

Officers spoke with witnesses and had probable cause to arrest Kyle Bell about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. Bell’s age and hometown have not been released.

Bell was charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. He is being held without bail pending arraignment.

Manchester police responded to the area of 3 Sundial Ave. for a person who had been shot in the parking lot.

“When officers arrived on scene they located a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim and they were then transported to an area hospital,” the news release reads

The shooting is believed to have started as a fight and was not a random act, according to police. The department does not believe the public is at risk.

No further information was available Sunday morning.

Sunday, August 30, 2020
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Friday, August 28, 2020