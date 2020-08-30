MANCHESTER — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place on Sundial Avenue Saturday night.
Officers spoke with witnesses and had probable cause to arrest Kyle Bell about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. Bell’s age and hometown have not been released.
Bell was charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct and criminal threatening. He is being held without bail pending arraignment.
Manchester police responded to the area of 3 Sundial Ave. for a person who had been shot in the parking lot.
“When officers arrived on scene they located a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers began treating the victim and they were then transported to an area hospital,” the news release reads
The shooting is believed to have started as a fight and was not a random act, according to police. The department does not believe the public is at risk.
No further information was available Sunday morning.